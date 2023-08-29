Jennifer Garner shares adorable kindergarten throwback photo

Jennifer Garner delighted her fans by sharing a charming throwback photograph from her kindergarten days on Instagram this Monday, commemorating the start of the 'back to school' period.

The renowned actress of "13 Going On 30," aged 51, who was recently spotted enjoying a leisurely coffee outing with a dear friend, displayed an exuberant smile in the vintage class picture.

Accompanying the image, the celebrity addressed her supporters, writing, "Happy back to school, everyone, from kindergarten Jen in her homemade and hand embroidered jumper."

She continued, "Featuring a necklace earned by practicing piano. Congratulations, Mamas, and [crying face emojis] they’re so big xxxx," followed by school-related emojis such as an apple, books, and a crayon.



Within the snapshot, Garner exhibited a cropped hairstyle and donned a floral jumper, paired with a white blouse underneath featuring a Peter Pan collar.

Netizens eagerly flooded the comments section with their reactions to Garner's nostalgic post, including Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who penned, 'Oh MYYY.'

Another admirer commented, 'Haven't changed a bit!!,' while a follower added, 'Your smile remains timeless.'

Amidst her own engagements, Jennifer has been actively aiding her children in preparing for the bustling school season. The Alias star shares three children—Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and son Samuel, 11—with her former spouse, Ben Affleck.