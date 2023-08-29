Fans react as Kris Jenner's heavily-filtered video sparks controversy

Confusion swept over fans as Kris Jenner's makeup artist, Samer Khouzami, shared a heavily-filtered video on Instagram featuring the reality TV star, leaving her almost unrecognizable.

On Monday, Khouzami posted a video showcasing the 67-year-old "Kardashians" star's glamorous look. However, instead of focusing on Jenner's makeup, fans couldn't help but be drawn to her altered appearance, which some found "ridiculous."

A number of users speculated whether the video was a result of AI manipulation, with one user questioning, "Is this AI?" Another follower jokingly referred to it as the "AI of Kris Jenner."

Critics of the filtered video called for embracing one's natural age and expressed their disdain for the excessive use of filters. One comment read, "Embrace your age. This filter is ridiculous." Another comment questioned, "What the hell is happening? That's not her face."



The brief video captured Jenner looking into the camera as Khouzami adjusted angles to capture her best pose. During the 10-second clip, Jenner, dressed in a black and white polka-dot outfit, blinked only once, prompting playful remarks from fans who suggested she should "blink twice" if she's "in trouble."

However, there were also more empathetic responses from fans, urging Jenner to share unfiltered content because "she is f—king stunning." One supporter conveyed, "Why add a filter? Kris is stunning. Wrinkles are not a bad thing, I promise."

This incident isn't the first time that Kris Jenner has faced criticism for digitally altering her appearance on social media. Back in April, both Jenner and her daughter Khloé Kardashian faced backlash for posting a series of selfies laden with what some described as a "scary" amount of filters.