Prince Harry fronts ‘narcissism’ disguised as selflessness

Prince Harry has just been issued a stark warning and call-out for their bid to throw family under the bus.



Allegations of this nature have been presented by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She broke all of these claims down in a piece for the Daily Mail.

The piece highlights the actions and approach undertaken during Meghan’s time in the Royal Family.

Especially during her pregnancy with Archie, as it was a year after that that Prince Harry “broke down during his speech at the same event, saying: 'It pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could never have understood until I had a child of my own.'”

“He is so right,” Ms Moir admitted before pointing out how “when it works properly, family is everything. Family is your home port, the wind beneath your wings.”

However, at the same time she added, “family is more than name-napping your grandmother's nickname for your own child. Family is not a seized opportunity to build a business on a royal name and a heritage you like to denigrate when it suits.”

“Family is not an ermine-edged cloak under which you can indulge your narcissism disguised as altruism,” she also hit back while saying.

“Family is putting in the hard yards, apologising when you have gone wrong and loving each other despite it all. Dare I even mention the word respect?” she added before concluding.