Prince Harry will ‘regret losing what he prizes most’ amid Meghan Markle’s snub

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry currently stands to lose a lot, and his most valuable possession is on the forefront.

These admissions and claims have been presented by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She presented these warnings in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She started the entire chat off by noting, “It has been seven years since Harry met Meghan” and “five years since they married, three years since they stepped down as royals, two years since their infamous interview with Oprah, one year since the Queen died.”

“In this time, Harry has cratered his existence as he knew it and lost the only father and brother he will ever know. In elevating his and Meghan's joint status and virtue by ruthlessly tearing down the legacy and reputation of the Windsors, he has reached this bleak point of no return.”

Given Prince Harry’s actions over the years, the duke might stand to have “no where to go”.

Before concluding the expert also said, “surely the day will soon dawn when he comes to regret losing what he says he prizes the most: his family.”