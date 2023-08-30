 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will ‘regret losing what he prizes most’ amid Meghan Markle’s snub

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Prince Harry will ‘regret losing what he prizes most’ amid Meghan Markle’s snub
Prince Harry will ‘regret losing what he prizes most’ amid Meghan Markle’s snub

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry currently stands to lose a lot, and his most valuable possession is on the forefront.

These admissions and claims have been presented by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She presented these warnings in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She started the entire chat off by noting, “It has been seven years since Harry met Meghan” and “five years since they married, three years since they stepped down as royals, two years since their infamous interview with Oprah, one year since the Queen died.”

“In this time, Harry has cratered his existence as he knew it and lost the only father and brother he will ever know. In elevating his and Meghan's joint status and virtue by ruthlessly tearing down the legacy and reputation of the Windsors, he has reached this bleak point of no return.”

Given Prince Harry’s actions over the years, the duke might stand to have “no where to go”.

Before concluding the expert also said, “surely the day will soon dawn when he comes to regret losing what he says he prizes the most: his family.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton snubs King Charles to have 'Middleton' influence on Royal kids video

Kate Middleton snubs King Charles to have 'Middleton' influence on Royal kids
Meghan Markle's reached the ‘last straw’: ‘Royals no longer exist for her’ video

Meghan Markle's reached the ‘last straw’: ‘Royals no longer exist for her’
Meghan Markle has a ‘puzzling disconnect’ from Prince Harry’s life problems

Meghan Markle has a ‘puzzling disconnect’ from Prince Harry’s life problems
King Charles is ‘making things clear’ to Prince Andrew: ‘Finally putting his foot down’

King Charles is ‘making things clear’ to Prince Andrew: ‘Finally putting his foot down’
Meghan Markle acting glory 'forced down' by Netflix with 'Suits re-runs'

Meghan Markle acting glory 'forced down' by Netflix with 'Suits re-runs'
Meghan Markle slammed for wanting to ‘climb a greasy pole’ of social media

Meghan Markle slammed for wanting to ‘climb a greasy pole’ of social media
Meghan Markle is at risk of becoming a ‘pumpkin’ inside celebrity ecosystem

Meghan Markle is at risk of becoming a ‘pumpkin’ inside celebrity ecosystem
Kate Middleton, Prince William send out 'clear signal' Prince Andrew is still 'family'

Kate Middleton, Prince William send out 'clear signal' Prince Andrew is still 'family'
Meghan Markle can become Cinderella bogged down by an ‘evil step-mother’

Meghan Markle can become Cinderella bogged down by an ‘evil step-mother’
Meghan Markle ended first marriage 'out of the blue', shocked ex-husband video

Meghan Markle ended first marriage 'out of the blue', shocked ex-husband
Justin Bieber pays sweet tribute to wife Hailey Bieber – See pic

Justin Bieber pays sweet tribute to wife Hailey Bieber – See pic
Meghan Markle's mother meets Jeff Bezos?

Meghan Markle's mother meets Jeff Bezos?