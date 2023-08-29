 
Pete Davidson is using horse tranquilizers: report

The former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has reportedly started relying on a dose of ketamine to get him through the day.

News of this change has been brought to light by Page Six, during one of Pete’s warm ups at Madison Square Garden for Dave Chappelle.

For that unversed ketamine is usually used in the treatment of depression, and has also been used as an anesthetic for horses.

Its use in the treatment of depression is mainly used in cases where traditional medication fails to suffice.

According to the outlet, “Davidson has indeed been dabbling with Special K.”

Even Pete himself has shed light into the issue, and one such moment was during his interview with Charlamagne tha God on YouTube.

At the time he said, “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it. I wake up depressed.”

But more often than not “My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I’ve hit it a few times.”

For those unversed with Pete’s past mental health struggles he has been known to suffer from PTSD as well as borderline personality disorder. 

