Meghan Markle wants to be part of ‘peace talks’ between Prince Harry, King Charles

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will reportedly not be part of alleged ‘peace talks’ between her husband Prince Harry and King Charles.



The Heat Magazine, per Mirror, citing a source has claimed that Archie and Lilibet mother wants to ‘defend’ herself if any meeting takes place between King Charles and Prince Harry in London.

Meghan Markle ‘hates the idea of not being there to defend herself", the source told the publication.

The same report also claims that Meghan Markle is said to be 'worried' that Kate Middleton will "meddle" in alleged talks with Prince Harry.

The claims came after the spokesperson for the California-based royal couple confirmed that Prince Harry will arrive in London next month to attend the WellChild Awards.

Prince Harry has been patron of the charity for 15 years and will fly in for the September 7 ceremony to spend time with each winner and their families at a special reception.

Meghan Markle will not be joining Harry in Britain.