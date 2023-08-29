Prince Harry gives Queen Elizabeth benefit of the doubt

Prince Harry will be in the UK as the royal family marks the first death anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth



The Duke of Sussex may have attacked every senior member of the royal family in his media appearances, Netflix documentary, and his tell-book Spare, but he has always avoided disrespecting his grandmother.

Prince Harry accused Prince William of shouting at him and King Charles of lying during his Sandringham meeting on January 13, 2020 with the royals.

The Duke of Sussex, however, avoided blaming Queen Elizabeth, who was also present in the meeting, for whatever happened to him.

In the fifth episode of the Netflix documentary, Harry said, "I went in with the same proposal that we had already made publicly. But once I got there I was given five options."



He said, "One being, all in no change. Five being, all out. I chose option three in the meeting. Half in, half out. Have our own jobs, but also work in support of the Queen. But it became very clear very quickly, that goal was not up for discussion or debate."

The Duke of Sussex said, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply were not true and you know my grandmother sit quietly there and sort of take it all in."

Defending her late grandmother he added, "But you have to understand that, from the family's perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. Her ultimate sort of mission, goal slash responsibility is the institution. People around her telling her 'By the way that proposal or these two doing x, y, z is going to be seen as an attack on the institution.Then she is gonna go on the advice she is given."