Raquel Leviss breaks silence after backlash: 'Low self worth?'

Raquel Leviss has been under fire since her explosive interview with Bethenny Frankel, where she broke the silence on the Scandoval controversy.

Since then, a series of commentaries has found its way to the internet—pointing out flaws in the reality star's revelations.

One such was recently by a fan account, Bravo Tea with Jared B, whose host opined that the former beauty pageant statements don't add up.

Referring to his comments in the bombshell interview, the 28-year-old ruled out any chances of their relationship if she knew Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship had the potential to last long.

"This is a weird thing to admit because she's saying she knew this wasn't a real relationship or a relationship that had legs, so that's why she decided to participate in this affair," noting the fiasco made her look "mad crazy."

"Whether real or not, formerly, they were in a relationship despite the circumstances," he continued.

"If you wanted to be with Tom Sandoval so bad, you should've let him know that this tryst, this situation going on between you and him, goes no further until you know officially that they have broken up."

Agreeing with the overall assessment of Jared, Rachel provided her version.

"you're not wrong! I should have had more self respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom No excuses," she added to the comment under the post.

"However, looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her 'amicably' for her 'mental health,' which I can now see was magical thinking," she claimed.

"He had a million and one reasons why they hadn't broken up yet and it was easier to stay in that fantasy then [sic] to face the fact that the social anxiety and isolation was not worth it."

It is pertinent to mention that Rachel reportedly was at least seven months in a secret romance with Tom before the latter longtime partner, Ariana, found out in early March.