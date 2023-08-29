Elvis Presley's crazy fame laid bare in auction: Read deets

Elvis Presley’s memorabilia is in high demand, so much so that his revolver fetched a whopping $200,000, beating the previous predicted 60 to $90k tag with a wide margin at auction.

The King Of Rock and Roll's Smith & Wesson Model 53 double-action revolver raked in $199,750 via Rock Island Auction Company, TMZ reports.

Further, it is unknown who gifted the gun to the famed baritone crooner in November 1976, Daily Mail reported.

Custom features peppered all over the revolver, including five-pointed stars, a bald eagle carrying an American flag, and others.



Credits: Daily Mail

The pop icon has a thing for guns collection as he reportedly boasted a slew of arms: 37 firearms and a machine gun.

Credits: Daily Mail

In his last years of life, the Jailhouse rocker also reportedly had a gun on him during concerts.

However, Elvis could only enjoy the revolver for less than a year as he died after nine months of the custom gift in 1977, aged 42.