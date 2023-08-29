 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle warned for THIS reason

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned against using royal titles in her possible return to social media site Instagram.

PR expert Edward Coram-James told Daily Express: "So, reopening her social media accounts risks further inflaming the narrative that Meghan quite likes attention.”

The PR expert went on to say having active and product promoting social media accounts is not considered very royal behaviour.

He further said if Meghan opens her social media accounts, using her titles and royal influence as key elements of her brand, but uses them for product placement and political messaging, it would open her up to a lot of potential criticism of abusing the cultural norms that go with a thousands of years old tradition.

Reacting to the report, a royal fan commented, “She shouldn’t be allowed to use any titles!!”

Another said “Do you think she cares. It will all be about her, as per usual. Because she thinks she's a new BRAND OF ROYALTY. No doubt I'll be deactivated again. Lol”

The third said, “Her Royal title is simply a fountain of money to increase her income as long as she is allowed to use her title, specially in USA, money is for MM her first priority and she knows in USA the door for business will open for her no matter what.”

