Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Drake's fans yell at Rogers Arena staff after show gets cancelled due to technical issues

Drakes fans can be seen yelling at Rogers Arena staff and crying as the show got cancelled only two hours before it was set to start
Drake's fans in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, were left angry on Monday as his scheduled show at Rogers Arena was canceled at the last minute due to technical issues. 

The rapper was set to perform the first of two shows as part of his It's All A Blur Tour. However, the show was called off just two hours before the scheduled start time. 

Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE), which manages Rogers Arena, released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), explaining that the cancellation was attributed to "due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard."

"Tonight's Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30," wrote CSE. "All tickets will be honoured."

CSE further stated in its announcement that Drake's show scheduled for Tuesday will proceed as originally planned.

"Drake was ready and excited to perform," CSE said. "He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause."

Video footage recorded outside Rogers Arena by CBC News depicts scenes of fans expressing their disappointment, with some visibly upset and shedding tears. Others mentioned wanting refunds due to the unexpected cancellation.

"If we were to stay, we'd have to get hotel, change our flights," one disappointed fan said.

"I planned this months in advance," another said. "I saved a lot of money and we got here and was so happy about it and two hours before it was supposed to happen, they give is this excuse that the stage wasn't finished."

The news comes after Drake was recently spotted at One of Vancouver’s most popular spots for Italian eats, La Terrazza.

Sharing a photo from the occasion, the Yaletown restaurant wrote, “An absolute privilege to welcome Drake to our restaurant @laterrazzarestaurant for an exclusive dinner event this Sunday, as we wish him continued success for his upcoming concert in Vancouver.”

