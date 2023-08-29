'The Last Of Us' creator shares disappointing update on S2

HBO's hit show The Last Of Us ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving many fans on edge. But the wait for the show will seemingly drag long under the shadows of the writers' strike.

Previously hinted the series status will hang in limbo if the union strikes carried on for long, the series creator Craig Mazin told Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, "To the extent that we can keep anybody below the line working, that's fantastic. I think it's becoming essentially a near certainty that we won't be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting."

But the screenwriter revealed an encouraging update that season 2 has been mapped out before the strike bells rang.

"We were able to map out all of season 2. And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 p.m. right before the midnight and the strike began."

Initially, the makers eyed the series filming in early 2024; however, the date would not look viable in the current environment.

Besides factoring in the optimistic scenario, The Last Of Us shooting could begin in the middle of 2024 if the deal is finalized at the end of the year.