Meghan Markle chooses to ignore 'grandfather figure' she admired?

Meghan Markle is not expected to accompany Prince Harry to the United Kingdom when he attends WellChild Award next month.



The Duke of Sussex is due to attend the award on the eve of the first death anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

It's still not known whether he would join the royal family to mark the anniversary of the late monarch.

Later, the Duke of Sussex would fly to Germany for the Invictus Games.

On the other hand, his wife Meghan Markle is expected to join her husband in Germany.

In the couple's Netflix documentary, Meghan Markle shared the details of her first official tour on the train with Queen Elizabeth and said she respected her and was delighted to have a grandmother figure.



She also revealed how the Queen pulled her blanket over her knees when they were traveling in a car during the royal visit.

While it's almost confirmed that she will not be coming to the UK for the anniversary It's still not known whether the Duchess of Sussex has any plans to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on a public platform.

