 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle chooses to ignore 'grandfather figure' she admired?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Meghan Markle is not expected to accompany Prince Harry to the United Kingdom when he attends WellChild Award next month.

The Duke of Sussex is due to attend the award on the eve of the first death anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

It's still not known whether he would join the royal family to mark the anniversary of the late monarch.

Later, the Duke of Sussex would fly to Germany for the Invictus Games.

On the other hand, his wife Meghan Markle is expected to join her husband in Germany.

In the couple's Netflix documentary, Meghan Markle shared the details of her first official tour on the train with Queen Elizabeth and said she respected her and was delighted to have a grandmother figure.

She also revealed how the Queen pulled her blanket over her knees when they were traveling in a car during the royal visit.

While it's almost confirmed that she will not be coming to the UK for the anniversary It's still not known whether the Duchess of Sussex has any plans to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on a public platform.

More From Entertainment:

George and Amal Clooney step out in their signature style in Venice

George and Amal Clooney step out in their signature style in Venice

Adele tries to copy Beyoncé but 'fails miserably': Watch

Adele tries to copy Beyoncé but 'fails miserably': Watch
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber hold hands as they step out for date night in Beverly Hills

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber hold hands as they step out for date night in Beverly Hills
'The Last Of Us' creator shares disappointing update on S2

'The Last Of Us' creator shares disappointing update on S2
Drake's fans yell at Rogers Arena staff after show gets cancelled due to technical issues

Drake's fans yell at Rogers Arena staff after show gets cancelled due to technical issues
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle warned for THIS reason video

Royal fans react as Meghan Markle warned for THIS reason
Elvis Presley's crazy fame laid bare in auction: Read deets

Elvis Presley's crazy fame laid bare in auction: Read deets

Raquel Leviss breaks silence after backlash: 'Low self worth?'

Raquel Leviss breaks silence after backlash: 'Low self worth?'
Prince Harry thinks Meghan fueling rumours about marriage troubles: report video

Prince Harry thinks Meghan fueling rumours about marriage troubles: report

Andy Roddick’s wife calls his ex Mandy Moore ‘a class act’ for supporting him

Andy Roddick’s wife calls his ex Mandy Moore ‘a class act’ for supporting him

Prince Harry gives Queen Elizabeth benefit of the doubt video

Prince Harry gives Queen Elizabeth benefit of the doubt

Meghan Markle wants to be part of ‘peace talks’ between Prince Harry, King Charles video

Meghan Markle wants to be part of ‘peace talks’ between Prince Harry, King Charles