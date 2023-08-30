 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Meghan Markle is at risk of becoming a ‘pumpkin’ inside celebrity ecosystem

Meghan Markle has sparked a vast amount of speculation regarding her potential return to Instagram.

Warnings about the consequences of joining Instagram have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation started once Ms Elser explained the reigning difference between the Sussexes and the rest of Hollywood.

In her eyes, “The Sussexes currently exist outside of, and above, the celebrity ecosystem; they possess an otherness that sets them apart from your garden variety A-lister.”

At the moment, “There is a world of difference between someone like Kim Kardashian, whose fame, wealth and nearly unthinkable reach is built solely on her (or at least her mother’s) cunning and a woman whose global fame is entirely down to her membership via marriage of an ancient institution entirely founded on the concept of hereditary privilege.”

“But, the minute that @Meghan goes live,” it will be “like a reverse Cinderella scenario,” because “they will be turning themselves back into ordinary pumpkins, no better, no worse than some Bachelor semi-finalist keen to dip their wick into some of that nice teeth-whitening spon-con cashola.”

