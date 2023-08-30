Meghan Markle slammed for wanting to ‘climb a greasy pole’ of social media

Meghan Markle’s potential return to Instagram has been branded a Pandora’s box she ‘should never start back in on’.

Claims and comments about this have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

While referencing the day Meghan Markle married into the Royal Family, Ms Elser noted that the Duchess must have thought, “Money. Fame. Clout. Never again would she need to try and climb the greasy pole of social media” but that turned into ‘irony’.

Because “Now, here we are, five years later with near daily reports suggesting that the Duchess of Sussex is poised to make her return to Instagram any hot minute now, news that should strike fear into the hearts of peony bushes everywhere.”

“Right now, the restoration of Meghan to social media seems like nothing but an inevitability, a question of when not if.”

But she also went as far as to warn, “Once the Duchess of Sussex opens this particular Pandora’s box, there will be no easy closing it.”

Because “for Meghan, and husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, their greatest – if not their only real- asset is their royal status; that he was born into a family who can trace their line of descent back to the ninth century and people like Æthelflæd, Lady of the Mercians, which sounds like something out of a bedtime story.”

“But that royal status, that royal magic, is an intangible and fragile thing which will be entirely imperilled if they go down the spon-con route,” Ms Elser also warned before concluding.