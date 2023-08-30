King Charles is ‘making things clear’ to Prince Andrew: ‘Finally putting his foot down’

King Charles has just made a shocking decision in regards to Prince Andrew.

Revelations about the relationship dynamic, following Prince Andrew’s public banishment has been referenced by an inside source close to The Telegraph.

The insider believes, “He has always been clear that the Duke is a much-loved member of the family, but that does not mean there will be a change in tack when it comes to his royal status.”

However, at the same time King Charles does plan on supporting Prince Andrew until he is able to “get his life back on track”.

This came to pass after it was revealed that Prince Andrew was invited to stay with the rest of the Royal Family at Balmoral.

Prince Andrew’s Support from Royal Family:

In other moments, even other members of the Firm, like Prince William drove him to church, while Kate Middleton found the backseat.

In the eyes of Richard Fitzwilliam’s, a royal commentator, that pictures were clearly set up to “send a message of family unity.”

He spoke to the Mail Online about this decision and said, “This is a sad time for the royal family on their customary break at Balmoral. They and the nation will shortly be commemorating a year since the death of the Queen.”

We know how close Andrew was to the late Queen, his appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Memorial Service in March 2022, where he supported her physically whilst she was giving him emotional and financial support caused much controversy.

“It has been reported that his allowance has been cut. It was rumoured that his tenure at Royal Lodge in Windsor, which is his home, was in danger.”

“He is also reportedly attempting to regain the police protection he lost when he stepped down from royal duties.”

“It is important to stress that there is no possibility, as King Charles and Prince William have always realised, of him returning to public duties in any form.”

“A glance at his non-existent popularity ratings in the polls make the public mood very clear on this issue.”

“However what is being emphasised is harmony on a personal level and clearly he and his immediate family, who are also at Balmoral, will appreciate this a great deal, especially as the photographs we see today are such a very public statement of togetherness.”