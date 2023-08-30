 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Meghan Markle has a ‘puzzling disconnect’ from Prince Harry’s life problems

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle harbors a shocking and ‘puzzling amount disconnect’ from Prince Harry and his life.

Allegations such as these have been presented by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she said, “if there is a role for her as wifely appeaser to help heal the rift between her husband and his family, she has chosen to avoid that, too. As is her right.”

“But there is a puzzling disconnect about all this bitter friction.”

“The Duke and Duchess keep embracing big themes such as reconciliation and family. They talk earnestly of healing, humanity and hope but, somehow, never apply these messages to themselves and their relationships with their families, which are as toxic as a giant hogweed swamp.”

The writer referenced Thomas Markle and pointed out how he’s “living alone in a dusty Mexican border city just 250 miles south of Montecito, has yet to meet his grandchildren.”

Even King Charles’ chance to see Prince Archie and Lilibet again seems “unlikely.”

