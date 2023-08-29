Selena Gomez shocks fans with injury revelation

Selena Gomez is back with the latest Single Soon track after a gap of two years, but amidst the hype, she informed fans about a major health update.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, the award-winning singer said, "Broke my hand and had surgery," as the comment predicted the newly-released song would be listed in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

"I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends," the 31-year-old tersely concluded.

Meanwhile, it is unclear when the Texas singer went under the knife for the broken hand.



Separately, her new track created quite a buzz as fans got down to link the lyrics to her past.

One such was Abel "The Weekend" Tesfaye, whom she dated in 2018. But, the Who Says crooner dismissed them as "Couldn't be more false."

Another incident, meanwhile, was attributed to her longtime ex, Justin Bieber, where fans interpreted Selena's promotional video of her new single to be a thinly-veiled dig at him.

In the clip, she mimicked Sex And The City's popular scene involving Samantha (Kim Cattrall) ditching her married lover when he called, "It's over, I told my wife." Selena imitated the response: "Who is this?"