Tuesday, August 29, 2023
George and Amal Clooney step out in their signature style in Venice

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are in Venice for Diane von Furstenbergs 14th Annual DVF Awards
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are in Venice for Diane von Furstenberg's 14th Annual DVF Awards

George Clooney and Amal Clooney were seen arriving in Venice, Italy, in a stylish manner. The couple, who own a house in Lake Como, located a little over 200 miles away from Venice, showcased their relaxed yet glamorous looks during their outing.

Amal, 45, was photographed wearing a sleeveless white shift dress adorned with navy floral outlines, paired with slingback kitten heels. 

George, 62, complemented his wife's ensemble by sporting a navy polo with light blue-and-white pinstriped pants and tan suede loafers. Both wore sunglasses as they held hands and smiled for the cameras while heading towards their car.

During their time in Venice, Amal will be recognized at Diane von Furstenberg's 14th Annual DVF Awards on Thursday, where she will receive a DVF leadership award for her global work in supporting victims of human rights abuse. The couple shares a passion for humanitarian causes and jointly established the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

George and Amal have been married since 2014 and are parents to 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. They often make public appearances together, and last month, they were captured leaving Gatto Nero restaurant in Lake Como, with Amal wearing a stunning sequined silver dress and George looking sharp in a dark-gray suit.

Amal has spoken highly of her relationship with the Oceans Eleven actor, describing him as inspirational and supportive in her TIME's 2022 Women of the Year profile. Their partnership both in their personal lives and in their philanthropic endeavors continues to make a positive impact.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she shared. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

