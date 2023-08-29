Meghan's mother targeted for hanging out with Kris Jenner who 'sexualised her daughters'

Meghan targeted for hanging out with Kris Jenner who 'sexualised her daughters'

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is receiving backlash after she posed for pictures with Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

Prince Harry's mother-in-law was spotted at a gala celebrating the charity This Is About Humanity.



Not only did Doria become the target of online trolling after her pictures with Keeping Up With The Kardashians surfaced online, Kris Jenner was also attacked for supporting her daughters in their careers.

Commenting on their pictures, monarchists criticized Doria for hanging out with a woman, Kris Jenner, who "launched a family dynasty on her daughter's sex tape" and has "sexualized her daughters for profit at every turn."

Ever since Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry in 2016, her mother has kept a pretty low profile.

Ragland, a yoga teacher and social worker, spoke publicly about the couple for the first time as a part of their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

She has been heavily involved in raising her grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, since the family relocated to California.







