 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan's mother targeted for hanging out with Kris Jenner who 'sexualised her daughters'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Meghan targeted for hanging out with Kris Jenner who sexualised her daughters
Meghan targeted for hanging out with Kris Jenner who 'sexualised her daughters'

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is receiving backlash after she posed for pictures with Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

Prince Harry's mother-in-law was spotted at a gala celebrating the charity This Is About Humanity. 

Not only did Doria become the target of online trolling after her pictures with Keeping Up With The Kardashians surfaced online, Kris Jenner was also attacked for supporting her daughters in their careers.

Commenting on their pictures, monarchists criticized Doria for hanging out with a woman, Kris Jenner, who "launched a family dynasty on her daughter's sex tape" and has "sexualized her daughters for profit at every turn."

Ever since Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry in 2016, her mother has kept a pretty low profile. 

Ragland, a yoga teacher and social worker, spoke publicly about the couple for the first time as a part of their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. 

She has been heavily involved in raising her grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, since the family relocated to California.



More From Entertainment:

Jessica Simpson faces backlash for letting daughter, 11, wear corset and makeup

Jessica Simpson faces backlash for letting daughter, 11, wear corset and makeup
Selena Gomez shocks fans with injury revelation

Selena Gomez shocks fans with injury revelation

Camilla's latest move likely to put pressure on Prince William

Camilla's latest move likely to put pressure on Prince William

Sam Asghari ‘jobless’ after parting with wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari ‘jobless’ after parting with wife Britney Spears

'Black Panther' star remembers Chadwick Boseman on third anniversary

'Black Panther' star remembers Chadwick Boseman on third anniversary
Netflix’s ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ wins over viewers after getting mixed reviews

Netflix’s ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ wins over viewers after getting mixed reviews

George and Amal Clooney step out in their signature style in Venice

George and Amal Clooney step out in their signature style in Venice

Adele tries to copy Beyoncé but 'fails miserably': Watch

Adele tries to copy Beyoncé but 'fails miserably': Watch
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber hold hands as they step out for date night in Beverly Hills

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber hold hands as they step out for date night in Beverly Hills
Meghan Markle chooses to ignore 'grandfather figure' she admired? video

Meghan Markle chooses to ignore 'grandfather figure' she admired?

'The Last Of Us' creator shares disappointing update on S2

'The Last Of Us' creator shares disappointing update on S2
Drake's fans yell at Rogers Arena staff after show gets cancelled due to technical issues

Drake's fans yell at Rogers Arena staff after show gets cancelled due to technical issues