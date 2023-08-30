Kate Middleton, Prince William send out 'clear signal' Prince Andrew is still 'family'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly opted for peace-offering with Prince Andrew.

The banished Duke of York was spotted going to the church in the Royal Landrover with the Prince and Princess of Wales this week, signalling a patch up between the family.

Commenting on this, Royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed, claims Andrew “still part of The Firm” and the chances for him to come back to the royal fold seem possible.

She said: “Andrew’s public life is over but his family are showing he’s still part of The Firm and supporting him emotionally.

“They knew he would be photographed with William and Kate and were sending out a clear signal.

“It’s what The Queen would have expected and represents a big show of family unity," noted Ms Seward.



This comes after royal expert David Lownie told The Daily Beast how Andrew is adamant on staying in the Royal Lodge despite King Charles' wishes.

“Andrew is digging his heels in because he argues he needs a large house - it has 30 rooms - for when his grandchildren come to stay, and it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles.”

He continued: “Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving.”

Prince Andrew is currently residing in the Royal Lodge, one of his only assets left after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.