Camilla's latest move likely to put pressure on Prince William

King Charles recently presented a new Colour to the Royal Guard, according to a statement issued by the royal family.

He was accompanied by Queen Camilla during the ceremony.

The statement said, "The Ballater Colour’ is a ceremonial Colour used by the Royal Guard: the soldiers who guard Balmoral Castle whilst the Monarch is in residence in the summer months. The new Colour marks The King’s new reign."



King Charles wore a kilt while his wife also rocked a kilted skirt during the ceremony.

According to an observer, the King wore the Stewart Hunting tartan and the Queen donned the Balmoral tartan, both of which are limited to the Royal Family.



The King often wears kilt while in Scotland while his son Prince William has recently drwan criticisim for not wearing the traditional dress despite holding multiple Scottish titles.

William's wife Kate Middleton also has no qualms wearing tarton but she has apparently failed in convicing her husband to wear kilt.

Queen Camilla was seen wearing kilted dress, days after Kate Middleton was criticized over her jewellary by Former Vogue editor Suzy Menkes who praised the King's wife in the same podcast.

Kate Middleton's fans blamed Camilla's supporters for the criticism directed towards the Princess of Wales.

With King Charles and Queen Camilla wearing tartan in their latest pictures, Prince William is expected to face a new wave of criticism if he once again refuses to wear a kilt in Scotland.



