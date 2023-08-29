Hugh Jackman seeks to connect with visually impaired middle school student Ashton

In a heartfelt move, actor Hugh Jackman has taken to social media to make a special request. The renowned Wolverine actor shared a video from the Good News Movement on Monday, in which he called upon his fans to assist him in connecting with a young boy featured in the video.

Originally posted on the Instagram page of Our Blind Side, the video spotlights a young visually impaired boy named Ashton, who is about to embark on his journey through middle school. Jackman, 54, reshared the video on his Instagram Story with a message addressed to the followers of @goodnews_movement.

"Hi everyone here at @goodnews_movement," Jackman wrote in his Instagram Story repost. "If you know how I can be in touch with Ashton please dm me. I’d like to wish him an amazing new school year."

He wrapped up his message with a show of gratitude, saying, "Thanks for the help! HJ."

The video captures Ashton confidently navigating the hallways of his school with the assistance of a white cane. Alongside this visual, Ashton's mother delivers a message urging parents to educate their children about interacting with blind students. She emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and encourages children to extend friendships to those with disabilities.

The original post's caption reads, in part, "Inclusion starts at home and parents should talk to their kids about these things before sending them to school every year. It will make a difference for my son if you have these kind of talks with your kids."

Ashton's mother also implores viewers to go beyond mere kindness and to genuinely embrace differences, expressing her desire for children to cultivate new friendships with those who may appear or behave differently.



This heartfelt video has resonated widely across social media platforms, sparking conversations about the significance of teaching children compassion and acceptance for those who may not share their appearances or behaviors.