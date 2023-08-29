Controversy surrounds Katie Price over alleged mistreatment of new puppy

Katie Price has come under scrutiny after allegations emerged of her mistreating her new puppy, Tank, during a recent TikTok Live session. This incident has fueled activists' calls for a ban on her keeping animals.

The 45-year-old former glamour model had introduced Tank as her new pet earlier this month, following the passing of her protective dog, Blade, in June. During a recent livestream, viewers raised concerns as they observed Katie seemingly swatting Tank off-screen when the puppy began sitting on her clothes.

In the livestream, Tank was playfully causing a disturbance while Katie engaged with her followers. She mentioned her efforts to manage her children and the dog, attempting to create a sense of order. Her exclamation, "Get off! You're sitting on my jumpers, my love jumpers that I love. Get off. Jesus Christ... Anyway, as I was saying..." indicated her frustration. As Tank moved out of the camera's view, Katie's hand could be seen rising toward the animal, with some users claiming they heard a distinct sound.

Katie attempted to downplay the situation by laughing and commenting, "It's hectic in here." Her friend added humorously, "It's like having a baby - worse actually. At least a baby would just sit there."

Numerous users who saw the video expressed their concern, with comments like, "Did she just hit her dog?" and "Omggggg."

Animal welfare organization PETA had previously criticized Katie when her seventh pet passed away under her care. They accused her of having 'blood on her hands.' Over the last six years, Katie has faced a series of unfortunate incidents, including the deaths of five dogs, a horse, and even her chameleon, Marvin.

Elisa Allen, PETA's Vice President of Programmes, emphasized that after the seventh animal's death, Katie Price should be subject to legal consequences rather than just public opinion.

PETA urges authorities to investigate Blade's death and stresses that not only Katie but also profit-driven breeders who continue to provide her with animals share responsibility for these outcomes.