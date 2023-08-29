Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick surprise coffee shop staff in NY: See pic

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for 35 years

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were spotted at Utica Coffee Roasting Company in Utica, N.Y., on Tuesday morning, where they grabbed coffee and took photos with fans.

“It might sound Crazy (stupid, love) but Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick were (Foot) Loose in our cafe this morning!! It was a pleasure to meet these amazing and talented people!” Heather Elias wrote on Utica Coffee’s official Facebook and Instagram pages, along with a photo of the pair.

Bacon and Sedgwick are well-known figures in the entertainment industry. Bacon has earned a Golden Globe Award for his acting work in various films and TV shows such as Footloose, Apollo 13, Mystic River, and The Closer.

Sedgwick is an Emmy-winning actress recognized for her roles in The Closer, Phenomenon, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The couple has been married for an impressive 35 years and has two children together. Over the years, they've shared the screen in several films, including Loverboy, Murder in the First, and The Woodsman.

Recently, Sedgwick took on the role of Aunt Julia in the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, a popular coming of age series on Amazon.

While the reason for their visit to Utica, New York, is not entirely clear, it's worth noting that Bacon reportedly owns property in Upstate New York and is known to be associated with the Adirondack League Club in Old Forge.

Additionally, the Bacon Brothers, a musical duo consisting of Kevin and his brother Michael, have shown appreciation for the region with the song My Adirondack Home.