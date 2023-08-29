 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Neil Patrick Harris set to direct Kennedy Center’s ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Neil Patrick Harris was offered a the lead part in ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’ in 2005 which he turned down
Neil Patrick Harris is set direct the off-Broadway concert version of Tick, Tick ... Boom! for Kennedy Center.

Tick, Tick ... Boom! holds special significance for Neil, who has a history with the show spanning several years.

Initially, Harris was offered the lead role in an off-Broadway production of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical. However, due to his film commitments at the time, he couldn't take on the part until the show's London premiere in 2005.

Now, Harris is returning to the world of Tick, Tick ... Boom! in a different capacity: as the director of a concert version of the musical. The concert version is set to kick off the Broadway Center Stage season at the Kennedy Center in January.

Tick, Tick ... Boom! is composed by Jonathan Larson, the same creator behind the iconic musical Rent. The musical explores Larson's own experiences and struggles, making it a deeply personal work. Harris's involvement as both an actor and director adds another layer to his connection with the show and Larson's legacy.

“I’ve always loved how the alchemy of different performers and their processes, and different designers coming together, create a singular voice,” Harris said in a phone interview. “I always am interested as an actor in how I fit in a larger piece, rather than just being myopic, or my being a singularity.”

The Broadway Center Stage series has been presenting revivals of popular Broadway shows since its inception in 2018, with previous productions including Chess, The Music Man, Little Shop of Horrors, Guys and Dolls, and Monty Python’s Spamalot.

