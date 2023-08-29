Meghan Markle's mother meets Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were also present at the fundraising gala where Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland was pictured with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.



The official Instagram account of the charity "This is About Humanity" shared a picture with caption, "Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, Kris Jenner and Elsa Marie Collins pose for a photo at the fundraiser."





The charity said, "The organization, servicing vulnerable communities at the Tijuana and U.S. border, raised more than $1 million on Saturday in Los Angeles."

The pictures posted by the charity did not feature Meghan Markle's mother.

Kim Kardashian on Monday reshared her picture with the billionaire and his partner Lauren to her Instagram stories.

















