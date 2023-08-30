Prince Harry 'strongly' using Invictus Games 'spotlight' for self, claims expert

Prince Harry is accused of hogging media attention ahead of Invictus Games.

The event, that is scheduled to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, lets former military men compete against one another. In the midst of preparations for the game, it is reported that the organisers are keeping a distance from Harry considering his popularity.

Royal expert Angela Levin told GB News: "They're going to use them as publicity for themselves. I mean, they have loved Harry, they've been very good, I've been on one with him."



She added: "And I've spoke to the people who started it and they felt very strongly he was absolutely right [to launch the Games].

"But now he's turned it into making him more important than he is now... People in Canada have contacted me to say they're trying to stop the 2025 one because they don't want it anymore with them, they've got to leave, they don't want it because he's ruined it.

"Because they're taking all the spotlight away from them. I mean, they need that help, they need the spotlight."