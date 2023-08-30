Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Andrew’s return to royal fold

Anti-monarchy group Republic has expressed its views over return of Prince Andrew to the royal fold.



Royal expert Russell Myers took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a story of the Mirror titled “Sign William has accepted Andrew back into family unit in Balmoral outing.”

Reacting to it, Republic tweeted, “They really don’t care.”

The group further said, “All their previous efforts to keep Andrew away was for PR, to protect their privileges and status.”

Prince Andrew was pictured alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton as he joined senior members of the Royal Family in Scotland after King Charles offered him an olive branch.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father was photographed in the same car as Kate and William travelled to church in Balmoral for Sunday service.

The photos show the Prince of Wales was driving the car with his uncle Prince Andrew sat in the front passenger seat while Kate Middleton sat behind the Duke of York, who had stepped down as a working member of the Royal Family in 2019.

He was also spotted with Kate and William on the return journey to the Royal estate in Balmoral, Scotland.