Tom Brady, Irina Shayk NOT committed to each other: ‘Free to see anybody’

File Footage

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are not committed to each other and are free to see anybody they like, an insider updated fans about the lovebirds.

Speaking of the former NFL star’s take on the viral snaps of the Russian model with her ex Bradley Cooper from their end-of-summer vacation in Italy, the insider said Brady is unaffected by them.

Explaining the reason behind Brady’s unbothered behaviour, the insider told Us Weekly that the athlete and Shayk are not exclusive, hence he cannot be jealous of Shayk’s sizzling topless snaps.

“Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley,” the insider told the publication, “but it’s really none of his business.”

The insider went on to reveal that Brady and Shayk “aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Brady and Shayk sparked romance rumours after they were photographed getting cosy in the athlete’s car following a sleepover at his Los Angeles home.

However, the source alleged that while Brady is seeing the supermodel, his main focus is on his kids, he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“Tom has been focused on his kids and his career,” the source explains. “He still likes spending time with Irina, but things are still very new.”