Kim Kardashian trying to befriend Meghan Markle by 'clinging' to her mom Doria

Kim Kardashian tried her best to woo Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland so that she could get a chance to get in touch with the Duchess of Sussex herself.

Recently, the Skims founder and her mother Kris Jenner attended This Is About Humanity party in Los Angeles where Doria was also in attendance.

In one of the photos clicked during the event shows Doria standing between the reality TV stars with Kim exuding girlish vibes with her trending new bangs.

Analyzing the photo, a body language expert told The Sun that Kim clung to Doria because she has royal ties and that it would help in maintaining a close bond with her daughter.

“Kim crashed the mom pose as she clung to Doria’s arm like a needy child,” Judi James told the publication. “Her knees were bent and her toes were pointed inward.”

“She pressed herself close to Doria’s torso,” the expert explained the photo. “She grinned knowingly at the camera to reference Doria’s royal ties.”

“She threw a teenage-like smile while her cute bangs helped the process out,” Judi said referring to Kim’s alleged efforts to cement a relationship with Meghan Markle.

“Kim wanted to look childlike in a bid to encourage affection from Doria," she explained. “This looked to be a call to Meghan. Of course, Doria could make this introduction to her daughter.”

"Kim was also keen to make Doria feel at home in the celebrity setting. She knew that if she was being nice to the mom she would eventually get to meet her daughter — Meghan.

"It was Kim's pressing, clinging, grinning gestures that suggested a big desire for this ongoing, future relationship.”