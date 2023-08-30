'Ahsoka' marks solid start, breaks 'Star Wars' hit-drought

Disney+ new Star Wars addition Ahsoka may have hit the home run, per the viewership numbers, as the series pulled in 14M views on the debut amidst the franchise grappling to score a major hit.

Super-charged from the solid numbers and after a series of duds by the franchise, the Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy stated, “Ahsoka has become a fan favorite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series.”

The beamed chief continued, “I want to recognize the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+.”

The streamer also revealed the show was the most-watched title this past week. However, some questioned the accuracy of the rating numbers as initially reported figures pointed the series drew in 15M views, the Comicbook reported.

It is pertinent to mention here Disney measures ‘views’ by dividing the total viewership time by the run time of a given title.