 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian grows soft corner for Kanye West wife Biance Censori

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian seemed to have developed a soft corner for her former husband Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, and the architecture designer have been making headlines with their “indecent” outfit choices while they enjoy their time in Italy.

Many social media users have also accused the rapper of “controlling” his new wife and making her wear clothes as per his wishes with one commenting that he has found a “new doll to dress up” after Kim.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star is “worried” for Bianca, an insider told Closer Magazine, adding that she has been spotting similarities in ways Kanye treated both of them.

The insider said that the Skims founder is "watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open mouthed" and is shocked at "how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her."

"She says she can see Bianca being moulded into Kanye's ideal of the perfect woman," the insider noted, adding, "She think it's worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson.”

The source shared that Kim was disappointed that Kanye “feels it's okay to treat people like this."

Biance has changed her appearance since tying the knot with Kanye and even changed how her hair looked by chopping them off and dying them blonde.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham popularity among American women makes Victoria Beckham ‘insecure’

David Beckham popularity among American women makes Victoria Beckham ‘insecure’

'Ahsoka' marks solid start, breaks 'Star Wars' hit-drought

'Ahsoka' marks solid start, breaks 'Star Wars' hit-drought

Simon Cowell shares future plans of son Eric: ‘It’ll be total torture!’

Simon Cowell shares future plans of son Eric: ‘It’ll be total torture!’
Denzel Washington gets emotional reunion on 'Equalizer 3' set

Denzel Washington gets emotional reunion on 'Equalizer 3' set
Kim Kardashian trying to befriend Meghan Markle by 'clinging' to her mom Doria

Kim Kardashian trying to befriend Meghan Markle by 'clinging' to her mom Doria
Scarlett Johansson once faced nasty welcome at Venice film festival

Scarlett Johansson once faced nasty welcome at Venice film festival
Paris Jackson reveals why she doesn’t wish Michael Jackson on birthday

Paris Jackson reveals why she doesn’t wish Michael Jackson on birthday
'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer blasts own movie

'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer blasts own movie
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk NOT committed to each other: ‘Free to see anybody’ video

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk NOT committed to each other: ‘Free to see anybody’

Willem Dafoe remembers NSFW anecdote from early career

Willem Dafoe remembers NSFW anecdote from early career
Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script: ‘It was irritating’

Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script: ‘It was irritating’
Justin Bieber ‘overcompensating’ with loved-up Hailey Bieber pics after steamy SZA video

Justin Bieber ‘overcompensating’ with loved-up Hailey Bieber pics after steamy SZA video