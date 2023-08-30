Kim Kardashian grows soft corner for Kanye West wife Biance Censori

File Footage

Kim Kardashian seemed to have developed a soft corner for her former husband Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, and the architecture designer have been making headlines with their “indecent” outfit choices while they enjoy their time in Italy.

Many social media users have also accused the rapper of “controlling” his new wife and making her wear clothes as per his wishes with one commenting that he has found a “new doll to dress up” after Kim.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star is “worried” for Bianca, an insider told Closer Magazine, adding that she has been spotting similarities in ways Kanye treated both of them.

The insider said that the Skims founder is "watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open mouthed" and is shocked at "how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her."

"She says she can see Bianca being moulded into Kanye's ideal of the perfect woman," the insider noted, adding, "She think it's worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson.”

The source shared that Kim was disappointed that Kanye “feels it's okay to treat people like this."

Biance has changed her appearance since tying the knot with Kanye and even changed how her hair looked by chopping them off and dying them blonde.