Prince Harry opens up about future of Archie in ‘Heart of Invictus’

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has disclosed what his son Prince Archie wants to be when he grows up.

King Charles younger son Harry’s new documentary Heart of Invictus was released on Netflix on Wednesday.

During one segment of the show, Meghan Markle’s husband speaks about their son Prince Archie.

Prince Harry says in the docuseries: “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, some days it's a pilot.”

“But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up it's your character that matters most.”

He went on to say, “And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today – you."

