Wednesday, August 30, 2023
King Charles used Andrew to corner Prince William into bending the knee

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Prince Andrew's appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton has divided the monarchists, with some people blaming King Charles for the Prince of Wales' decision to be seen with his disgraced uncle. 

"I don't think it does the King any good, he's not going to keep everybody happy by being nice to Prince Andrew," said a royal observer while speaking on GB News show.

The remarks came when David Mellor and Scarlett MccGwire discussed Prince Andrew's "readmittance" into the Royal Family.

It was claimed on the show that King Charles overruled Prince William to support his brother Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The king's supporters are convinced that the appearance was not about Andrew at all.

They believe this was a wrist-slap to William for his behavior during the last year.

It has been claimed that Andrew became a tool in the hands of the king to corner William into finally bending the knee.

Multiple media reports recently claimed that there's a secret war going on between Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

