Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s critic reacts as ‘Heart of Invictus’ is out now

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s critic reacts as ‘Heart of Invictus’ is out now

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major critic and royal expert Angela Levin has reacted to the Duke of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus, which was released on Wednesday.

Taking to the X, formerly Twitter, the royal author tweeted, “I've watched the Netflix documentary on Invictus Games that Harry is part of. It is extremely moving to hear and see how these strong people fought for Queen and country.”

She went on to say, “Many have had mental health problems. Harry too of course but how can he moan non stop about his life.”

The Heart of Invictus follows six people competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, a global event founded by Prince Harry that helps wounded service members heal through sports.

The Duke of Sussex, in his new Netflix docuseries, brings all kinds of revelations about his life with wife Meghan Markle and his upbringing in the Royal Family.

The Prince also has remarked on his 10-year long military career in the Heart of Invictus.

