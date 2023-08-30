'Beyoncé is forbidden to go to restaurants'

Beyoncé is arguably one of the greatest performers of the last two decades. But with such fame, unwanted problems follow.

In the Brilliant Idiots podcast, co-hosted by Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne Tha God, the latter shockingly claimed that the thirty-two-time Grammy winner is barred from dining in public because of fear of public ruckus.

"She's forbidden to go to restaurants," he claimed on August 25 podcast.

Adding, "It's actually this thing called, like, the 'Michael Jackson Law.' Because Michael couldn't just show up, he couldn't just walk around."

"It'd cause hysteria," the co-host jumped in.

But things started to get more bizarre as the radio host said pop icon would "get locked up for inciting riots. That was 10 years ago they put her on that."

Interestingly, the co-hosts are notorious for making things up as jokes, and the latest claim about the 41-year-old was one of them, as the online celebrity admitted in the podcast.

Nonetheless, the clip went viral, leading UGK rapper Bun B, Trill Burgers owner, to invite Beyoncé to defy the disprove claim.

"Sorry @cthagod but the Queen @beyonce is more than welcome to dine @trillburgers and we can anticipate and handle any and all issues on site bro! ---- yu [sic] mean lol!," he tweeted.

However, there was a semblance of truth in the 45-year-old statement about the King Of Pop, as his public outings often caused riots.

Notwithstanding, the Billie Jean rocker reportedly informed the authorities beforehand to deal with any untoward situation and even arrange ambulances because his magnetic presence caused some to faint.

