King Charles, William, Kate Middleton stay silent as Harry takes fresh dig at royals

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton remained silent despite Prince Harry took a fresh dig at royal family in his new docuseries Heart of Invictus.



Prince Harry’s new documentary was released on Netflix on Wednesday.

In one of the segments of the show, what appears to be a dig at his royal relatives, Prince Harry says: "The biggest struggle for me is no-one around me could really help, I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me.

"Unfortunately, like most of us the first time you really consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously and that's what I really want to change."

Archie and Lilibet father went on to say, “Look, I can only speak to me own experience but from my tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling.”

However, despite fresh swipe at royal relatives, the royal family including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed silent.