‘Ferrari’ trailer: Adam Driver speeds across Italy to save luxury car company

file footage





Director Michael Mann has tapped Adam Driver to lead the biopic Ferrari. The biographical drama stars Driver as Enzo Ferrari and Penelope Cruz as his wife, Laura Ferrari.

The story takes place during the summer of 1957, focusing on Enzo Ferrari, a former race car driver who is facing a crisis as his company faces bankruptcy. He and his wife, Laura, navigate their tumultuous marriage while dealing with the loss of one son and the presence of another. To counter his financial losses, Enzo decides to take a gamble by participating in a 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

The cast also includes Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. This marks Adam Driver's second Italian biopic, following his appearance in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci.

Michael Mann directed Ferrari based on a script by Troy Kennedy Martin, adapting from Brock Yates' book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine. The film is poised to be a major contender in the upcoming awards season.

The film Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann, was filmed on location in Italy and features the cinematography of Academy Award-winning director of photography Erik Messerschmidt. The movie has been selected as the Closing Night film for the 2023 New York Film Festival (NYFF).

Ferrari is set to premiere in theaters on December 25, distributed by Neon.