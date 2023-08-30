‘Only Murders in the Building’ pays tribute to Meryl Streep’s ‘Kramer Vs Kramer’ and other roles

‘Only Murders in the Building’ production designer took the opportunity to place as many Meryl Streep Easter Eggs in the show as he could

Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building season three features the iconic Meryl Streep as a guest star, and the show pays tribute to the actress’s long list of iconic roles through many Easter eggs spread around her character’s apartment.

The show's production designer, Rich Murray, shared in an interview with Variety that he aimed to include various subtle nods to Streep's accomplished filmography within the apartment set of her character, Loretta Durkin.

Loretta Durkin is portrayed as a somewhat absent-minded actress on the show. Murray seized the opportunity to infuse her apartment with Easter eggs that pay homage to Streep's iconic roles and cinematic achievements.

In the set design of Loretta Durkin's apartment on Only Murders in the Building, the production designer incorporated several quirky and distinct details that reference Streep's roles in her past films.

One of these references is a bulletin board on Loretta's refrigerator that pays homage to Streep's appearance in the movie Kramer vs. Kramer.

In Kramer vs. Kramer, Streep played the character Joanna Kramer, who is a mother in the midst of a divorce. The bulletin board design in Loretta's apartment closely mimics the one seen over Joanna's son Billy's bed in the film.

“And there’s a Christmas card from her character to Billy. So we recreated that card and hung the images around it,” Murray said.

Similarly, the bookcase in Loretta's apartment is inspired by The Devil Wears Prada. It's designed with book spines that feature "the logo of the film.” This is a clever nod to Streep's role as Miranda Priestly, the powerful fashion editor in the film.

The ottoman covered in burlap fabric with a Kenyan coffee design is a reference to Streep's character Karen Blixen in Out of Africa.

A framed hanging tea towel with the name "Emmeline Pankhurst" references Streep's character in Suffragette (2015), where she portrayed the historic suffragette leader.

The vase full of tulips on Loretta's desk is a nod to Julie & Julia (2009). In the film, Streep's character, Julia Child, shares a dinner scene with Stanley Tucci's character, and tulips are featured in that memorable scene.

“They’re in a booth and there is a gorgeous arrangement of French tulips that looked like they had been moved a couple of times. It was this gargantuan arrangement," Murray told Variety. "So I always put an arrangement of French tulips on her desk, and they were weirdly arranged like in the film."