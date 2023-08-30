Lizzo enjoys luxurious shopping spree amid legal dispute

Lizzo, the 35-year-old singer of "About Damn Time" fame, indulged in a stylish shopping spree recently. She was spotted at a Chanel boutique located in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday. Photographs from the outing reveal that Lizzo didn't hold back in her purchases. Alongside two sizable shopping bags, she managed to elegantly balance a glass of sparkling wine and a petite Chanel purse with a chain strap in her right hand.

Embracing a relaxed yet fashionable look for her shopping adventure, the Grammy-winning artist sported a black tank top paired with a denim mini skirt featuring a subtle "Versace" logo print. White sneakers completed her ensemble. Adding a touch of sporty flair, she donned reflective blue sunglasses, complemented by large silver hoop earrings. Notably, a black belt adorned with glittery letters spelling out "Melissa" (her given name) served as the finishing touch to her casual outfit.

Lizzo's visit to Chanel coincides with an ongoing controversy involving her and a group of her former backup dancers. These dancers recently filed a lawsuit against the prominent artist, alleging instances of sexual, racial, and religious harassment. They also accused Lizzo of cultivating a work environment rife with hostility.

In response to the lawsuit, Lizzo's attorney, Marty Singer, announced her intention to counter-sue on the grounds of "malicious prosecution." Singer shared photographs with PEOPLE magazine, aiming to depict the plaintiffs engaged in joyful activities following some of the alleged incidents of harassment cited in their legal claim. He further pointed out that all three dancers continued to work with Lizzo, with one even submitting an audition tape for her TV show "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," expressing a desire to "follow in her footsteps."