Anne Hathaway embraces Gen Z fashion trends

Anne Hathaway, known for her iconic roles such as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and her chic character in The Devil Wears Prada, has always shown a penchant for embracing fashion trends.

With her extensive history of elegant fashion choices, the 40-year-old actress from Ocean's 8 is now finding inspiration for her wardrobe from the fashion sense of Generation Z.

In a recent interview with Vogue, where she was announced as the new face of Shiseido's Vital Protection Line, Hathaway expressed, "I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z."

She acknowledged that her fascination might appear as pandering, but she truly finds herself captivated by the younger generation's approach to style. She described Gen Z as, "It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion."

Hathaway went on to elaborate on her admiration, mentioning that she is particularly intrigued by Gen Z's dynamic relationship with fashion and the unique ways in which they interpret and embrace it.

She emphasized that the interplay between Gen Z and fashion is a vibrant and engaging exchange. The actress playfully referred to Gen Z's fondness for vibrant colors and the visually appealing aesthetics they create as "dopamine dressing."

Opening up about her own fashion journey, Hathaway shared that in the past, she felt somewhat adrift because she wasn't aware of her ability to experiment with diverse styles. She believed she was limited to just one particular style.

This realization has led her to appreciate Gen Z's fearless approach to fashion and the way they freely explore various trends without hesitation.

From her iconic roles to her own evolving style evolution, Anne Hathaway continues to draw inspiration from the ever-changing landscape of fashion, finding common ground with the dynamic and inventive world of Generation Z.