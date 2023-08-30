Selena Gomez shares BTS glimpse into 'Only Murders In The Building' season 3

Selena Gomez has taken to her Instagram account to share an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of the ongoing production of the third season of "Only Murders In The Building." The video clip, posted on Tuesday, provides fans with an insider look at the making of the latest episodes of the mystery-comedy series, which began airing earlier this month.

The 31-year-old artist, boasting an impressive following of nearly 430 million on the platform, offered her admirers a sneak peek into the process of crafting the show's newest installment. Alongside the footage, Gomez added a concise caption conveying her sentiment of longing to return to the set, revealing that she's currently "missing and wanting" to be back in action.

During the video, Gomez is seen donning a striking black dress adorned with sequins while actively participating in the production of the show. Her lustrous brunette hair flows gracefully down her back as she engages in her on-set activities. Notably, the singer and actress has been portraying the character Mabel Mora since the show's debut on Hulu in 2021.



Apart from her acting role alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena Gomez holds the position of an executive producer for the series. "Only Murders In The Building" revolves around a trio of individuals who reside in the same New York City apartment complex and embark on a podcast venture dedicated to uncovering the mysteries surrounding the deaths of several acquaintances.

The latest behind-the-scenes clip shared by Gomez offers fans a tantalizing glimpse into the workings of the show and the dynamic cast as they bring the engaging mystery-comedy to life for its eagerly awaiting audience.