Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Helen Baxendale's comedy chemistry lacks spark, 'Friends' director reveals in memoir

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Helen Baxendale's comedy chemistry lacks spark, 'Friends' director reveals in memoir

Helen Baxendale, known for her role in the TV show Friends, has received criticism from James Burrows, a renowned US television director who directed her in the series. 

Burrows, who has an extensive background in directing sitcoms like Cheers and Will & Grace, shared that working with Helen posed challenges due to her lack of comedic energy that other actors could draw upon.

According to Burrows, the attempt at humor often felt unbalanced, similar to clapping with just one hand. He particularly noted the absence of comedic chemistry between Helen's character and David Schwimmer's character, Ross Geller. Schwimmer had no one to engage with humorously, making their scenes less dynamic.

Helen's appearance on the show began in its fourth season, where she portrayed Emily Waltham, Ross's English girlfriend and later fiancée, featured in 14 episodes. However, their relationship was short-lived, coming to an end after Ross mistakenly said Rachel Green's name instead of Emily's at the altar.

Reflecting on their collaboration during the filming of the episode "The One with All the Rugby," Burrows described Helen as, "She was nice but not particularly funny."

He shared these insights in his recently published memoir, "Directed by James Burrows." Burrows emphasized, "In sitcoms and any type of romantic comedy, the funny is just as important as the chemistry. We discovered that any new girlfriend for Ross needed to be as funny as Rachel. Often, you can't recast, because of tight shooting deadlines or other logistical considerations. You don't cast anyone to be a straw man, unless it's for one episode."

"You need someone who gets laughs. Sometimes you start an arc and it ain't working out, so you have to get rid of that person. If it's a day player, it's a quick goodbye. The reverse is also true. If there's chemistry, the writers go to work to figure out some way of keeping the actor," he added. 

Helen Baxendale has previously shared her perspective on her time working on Friends. She expressed, "They were all very nice and professional. We were never great mates though." 

Her involvement in the show concluded earlier than initially planned due to her pregnancy with her partner, David L. Williams, a filmmaker, producer, and writer.

