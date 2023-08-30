Dua Lipa's shrimp grilling video raises doubts among fans during Ibiza getaway

Dua Lipa's devoted fans have recently pointed out a significant blunder made by the renowned singer while attempting to 'cook' shrimp during a holiday getaway.

The 28-year-old artist behind hit songs like "Levitating" captivated attention by showcasing her stunning physique in a strapless red minidress while positioned beside a grill.

In the scene, Dua Lipa had already prepared a plate of corn, and she could be seen using kitchen tongs to maneuver shrimp on the grill.

Appearing deeply engrossed in the cooking process, the talented vocalist known for "New Rules" ensured her dark locks stayed clear from her face by wearing a patterned headband. She complemented her look with an array of chunky gold necklaces.

Swiftly, fans flooded the comment section with observations that the video seemed poorly orchestrated for Instagram, suggesting that the authenticity of the 'grilling' was questionable.

One commenter expressed, 'There doesn't seem to be any fire beneath it. The staging could have been much better.'

Another person wrote, 'It's quite remarkable to flip a shrimp that's not even undergoing any cooking.'

Injecting humor, a third individual quipped, '"Capture me on video grilling these shrimp."'

A different fan humorously noted, 'I can't even hear a sizzle.'

Adding to the critique, someone mentioned, 'The grill doesn't even appear to be turned on!'

This video incident followed Dua Lipa's recent milestone in her relationship with Romain Gavras, as she introduced him to her parents in Ibiza on a Tuesday.

The artist and her 42-year-old boyfriend shared a romantic moonlit dinner at the Juntos House restaurant, accompanied by her parents, Anesa and Dukagjin.