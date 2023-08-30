 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shares emotional message as she appears in Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’

Meghan Markle shares emotional message as she appears in Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle briefly featured in her husband Prince Harry’s new Netflix documentary the Heart of Invictus and shared an emotional message about the family.

Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus was released on Wednesday, August 30.

In one of the segments of the show, Meghan extended gratitude to the family and friends of the veterans.

The Duchess of Sussex says: “Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and friends who are here supporting you along the way, because this is service, this is dedication and this is the Invictus family."

The Heart of Invictus follows six people competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, a global event founded by Harry that helps wounded service members heal through sports.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly also the executive producer of the Heart of Invictus.

