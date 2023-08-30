 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori
Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori

Taylor Swift apparently alluded to Kanye West's 2009 remarks during her VMA acceptance speech.

She made the reference during her Mexico City show of her Eras tour.

"It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” she said when the crowd brought the concert to a pause by shouting her name.

“It’s really the only way to be interrupted ― and I would know," she added.

Kanye West famously interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video to declare that Beyonce's deserved the award.

Taylor Swift's remarks came just when Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori are receiving backlash for spreading vulgarity in Italy.

The couple was seen making objectional moves on a boat in Venice. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Harry Styles girlfriend Taylor Russell shares her thoughts on relationships: ‘You will get hurt’

Harry Styles girlfriend Taylor Russell shares her thoughts on relationships: ‘You will get hurt’
Billie Eilish receives new honour in UK

Billie Eilish receives new honour in UK
Netflix’s final trailer for ‘One Piece’ dives deeper into epic pirate adventure video

Netflix’s final trailer for ‘One Piece’ dives deeper into epic pirate adventure
Prince Louis' picture with Queen Elizabeth nominated for award

Prince Louis' picture with Queen Elizabeth nominated for award

Meghan Markle shares emotional message as she appears in Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’

Meghan Markle shares emotional message as she appears in Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’
‘Only Murders in the Building’ pays tribute to Meryl Streep’s ‘Kramer Vs Kramer’ and other roles

‘Only Murders in the Building’ pays tribute to Meryl Streep’s ‘Kramer Vs Kramer’ and other roles
'Beyoncé is forbidden to go to restaurants'

'Beyoncé is forbidden to go to restaurants'
‘Ferrari’ trailer: Adam Driver speeds across Italy to save luxury car company video

‘Ferrari’ trailer: Adam Driver speeds across Italy to save luxury car company

King Charles, William, Kate Middleton stay silent as Harry takes fresh dig at royals

King Charles, William, Kate Middleton stay silent as Harry takes fresh dig at royals
Meghan and Harry get free publicity at Hollywood auction

Meghan and Harry get free publicity at Hollywood auction

Helen Baxendale's comedy chemistry lacks spark, 'Friends' director reveals in memoir

Helen Baxendale's comedy chemistry lacks spark, 'Friends' director reveals in memoir