Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori

Taylor Swift apparently alluded to Kanye West's 2009 remarks during her VMA acceptance speech.

She made the reference during her Mexico City show of her Eras tour.

"It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” she said when the crowd brought the concert to a pause by shouting her name.

“It’s really the only way to be interrupted ― and I would know," she added.

Kanye West famously interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video to declare that Beyonce's deserved the award.

Taylor Swift's remarks came just when Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori are receiving backlash for spreading vulgarity in Italy.

The couple was seen making objectional moves on a boat in Venice.