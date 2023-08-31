Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes 'Only Murders' post

Selena Gomez recently came under heavy fire from her followers after posting a video that appeared to be from the set of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Selena's Instagram post tagging her Hulu series was deleted from her social media page after the star faced backlash from her fans, who accused her of violating SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

The video posted fifteen hours ago displayed the set of the series, and it was captioned "Missing and Wanting." The post garnered a lot of attention, earning 1.1 million in the 15-hour time span.

SAG-AFTRA strike rules prevent the actors from promoting their work by any means, either through interviews or social media posts.

According to Variety, the actress didn't ask anyone to watch the show but just posted the video, and the tagging led her followers to believe that she was violating SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

Several of her fans accused her of scabbing, with one follower calling the post “tone deaf” amid the strikes.

The Hulu series Only Murders in the Building stars Gomez alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and has been airing its third season since August 8 and will continue until October 3, 2023.

Gomez, an acclaimed music icon, has recently released her new single Single Soon, and she is free to promote her music as there are no barriers imposed on musicians by SAG-AFTRA that stop them from promoting their music amid the strike.