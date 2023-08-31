 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes 'Only Murders' post

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes Only Murders post
Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes 'Only Murders' post

Selena Gomez recently came under heavy fire from her followers after posting a video that appeared to be from the set of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Selena's Instagram post tagging her Hulu series was deleted from her social media page after the star faced backlash from her fans, who accused her of violating SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

The video posted fifteen hours ago displayed the set of the series, and it was captioned "Missing and Wanting." The post garnered a lot of attention, earning 1.1 million in the 15-hour time span.

SAG-AFTRA strike rules prevent the actors from promoting their work by any means, either through interviews or social media posts.

According to Variety, the actress didn't ask anyone to watch the show but just posted the video, and the tagging led her followers to believe that she was violating SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

Several of her fans accused her of scabbing, with one follower calling the post “tone deaf” amid the strikes.

The Hulu series Only Murders in the Building stars Gomez alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and has been airing its third season since August 8 and will continue until October 3, 2023.

Gomez, an acclaimed music icon, has recently released her new single Single Soon, and she is free to promote her music as there are no barriers imposed on musicians by SAG-AFTRA that stop them from promoting their music amid the strike. 

More From Entertainment:

'Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as cause of death hoax

'Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as cause of death hoax
Kim Zolciak spotted without wedding ring amidst marriage turmoil

Kim Zolciak spotted without wedding ring amidst marriage turmoil
Ellie Goulding says her 'face is intact' after being hit by firework

Ellie Goulding says her 'face is intact' after being hit by firework
Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’

Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’
Italian actor criticises casting of Adam Driver in 'Ferrari'

Italian actor criticises casting of Adam Driver in 'Ferrari'

Kanye West, Bianca Censori belongs to broken families

Kanye West, Bianca Censori belongs to broken families
Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale

Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale

Paris Jackson claps back at netizens criticizing her for having armpit hair

Paris Jackson claps back at netizens criticizing her for having armpit hair

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry over remarks made in Netflix series

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry over remarks made in Netflix series

Drake addresses rumors of Travis Scott's performance during his Vancouver show

Drake addresses rumors of Travis Scott's performance during his Vancouver show
Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori video

Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori