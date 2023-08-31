 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Kevin Costner accuses ex-wife of 'Gameplaying' in ongoing divorce battle

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Kevin Costner accuses ex-wife of 'Gameplaying' in ongoing divorce battle

Kevin Costner, who is currently facing a messy divorce battle with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, has now accused her of "gameplaying" during the ongoing divorce.

Kevin has also pleaded with the court to order Christine to pay his attorney's fee, which is more than 14 thousand dollars.

According to the documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Costner states, "Petitioner Christine Costner has been given every opportunity and nearly three months to answer the straightforward discovery requests at issue. She persists in her refusal to do so."

Costner's legal team argued that Christine was carrying silly rhetoric and that monetary sanctions would be appropriate to deter her from wasting the court's time.

Costner also declared the response of his ex-wife to the questions asked by him as non-sense, adding that Christine has not admitted or denied any of the RFS (Request for Admissions) of the representation that her attorney made of the premarital agreement.

Christine filed for divorce from the Yellowstone actor, citing "irreconcilable differences" after 18 years of marriage. Last week, Christine also appeared to be unhappy with the child support of $129,755 per month that Costner was ordered to pay. 

She filed a motion requesting a judge to increase the child support for their three children up to $175,057. Costner's lawyers have declared her pleading to be a harassment tactic. 

