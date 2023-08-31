 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was 'angry' on his way back from Afghanistan war: Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Prince Harry was angry on his way back from Afghanistan war: Heres Why
Prince Harry was 'angry' on his way back from Afghanistan war: Here's Why

Prince Harry is touching upon his time in Afghanistan war back when he was fighting for the British Army.

The Duke of Sussex talks about his deployment in the Asian country, noting he realised the cost of the war on his way back to the Britain.

Speaking on the latest episode of Netflix series, ‘Heart of Invictus’, Harry says: “The whole reason I was allowed to go to Afghanistan in the first place was because it was kept a secret. While I was there for the ten weeks no one knew apart from the British press who said 'we'll keep quiet as long as we get access'."

Harry was then sent back to his country when the media leaked information on his deployment.

The Duke explains: "To suddenly be on the way home I was angry. But it was important for everyone around me – their safety – to remove me," Harry says in his new series.

“My own experience in Afghanistan was really affected by that flight home. As we took off the curtain in front of me blew open. And all you could see was the air hospital. Three young British soldiers all wrapped in plastic and their bodies in pieces,” he notes.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry acts 'needy' to get Meghan Markle 'support' and 'attention' video

Prince Harry acts 'needy' to get Meghan Markle 'support' and 'attention'
Prince Harry wants to make 'family proud' after quitting UK duties

Prince Harry wants to make 'family proud' after quitting UK duties
Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of daughter True's first day of school video

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of daughter True's first day of school
Sarah Ferguson turns 'broker' to help Prince Andrew secure royal comeback

Sarah Ferguson turns 'broker' to help Prince Andrew secure royal comeback
Miley Cyrus shares insights into controversial image from 2008 video

Miley Cyrus shares insights into controversial image from 2008
Nick Cannon brother 'Googles' the names of his 12 nieces, nephews

Nick Cannon brother 'Googles' the names of his 12 nieces, nephews
Kevin Costner accuses ex-wife of 'Gameplaying' in ongoing divorce battle video

Kevin Costner accuses ex-wife of 'Gameplaying' in ongoing divorce battle
Prince Harry recalls when he 'hung up' on his army uniform, still 'runs in blood'

Prince Harry recalls when he 'hung up' on his army uniform, still 'runs in blood'
'Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as cause of death hoax

'Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as cause of death hoax
Kim Zolciak spotted without wedding ring amidst marriage turmoil

Kim Zolciak spotted without wedding ring amidst marriage turmoil
Ellie Goulding says her 'face is intact' after being hit by firework

Ellie Goulding says her 'face is intact' after being hit by firework
Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes 'Only Murders' post

Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes 'Only Murders' post