Prince Harry was 'angry' on his way back from Afghanistan war: Here's Why

Prince Harry is touching upon his time in Afghanistan war back when he was fighting for the British Army.

The Duke of Sussex talks about his deployment in the Asian country, noting he realised the cost of the war on his way back to the Britain.

Speaking on the latest episode of Netflix series, ‘Heart of Invictus’, Harry says: “The whole reason I was allowed to go to Afghanistan in the first place was because it was kept a secret. While I was there for the ten weeks no one knew apart from the British press who said 'we'll keep quiet as long as we get access'."

Harry was then sent back to his country when the media leaked information on his deployment.

The Duke explains: "To suddenly be on the way home I was angry. But it was important for everyone around me – their safety – to remove me," Harry says in his new series.

“My own experience in Afghanistan was really affected by that flight home. As we took off the curtain in front of me blew open. And all you could see was the air hospital. Three young British soldiers all wrapped in plastic and their bodies in pieces,” he notes.